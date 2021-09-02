Lake Tahoe resort city OK for now, wildfire fight not over

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Better weather is helping in the battle against a huge California wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, a place known the world over as a recreational paradise. Thousands were forced to flee the largest city, South Lake Tahoe, earlier this week. Mayor Tamara Wallace says she feels it’s the luckiest community in the world after surviving days of dangerous fire conditions. The town is all but deserted on a weekend that normally would see as many as 100,000 people. But the forest is extremely dry and wind gusts are still likely in some areas as the fire heads toward Nevada.