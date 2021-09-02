DIRECTOR OF MARKETING – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

As KTTC Director of Marketing, you are uniquely responsible among the leadership team for both audience development and revenue generation on multiple platforms. As a key department head, you must be successful interacting with a variety of internal and external stakeholders to provide creative leadership on a wide range of projects. You will report directly to the Vice President & General Manager.

The leader of the KTTC Marketing Department acts as a brand manager for the news department and a valuable creative consultant for the sales team's clients. Our marketing department is an advertising, PR and content marketing agency within KTTC It serves many clients with none more important than the station.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Develop and execute the station's annual marketing plan, including brand promotion and advertising campaigns for broadcast, digital and live events.

- Act as the sales team's Creative Services Director, assisting our multimedia sales specialists with getting their clients' advertising campaigns live on various audience platforms.

- Showcase exceptional video production skills, including writing, directing, cinematography, editing and motion graphic design.

- Exhibit a high level of organization and time management to ensure the timely delivery of projects.

- Learn KTTC best practices and Gray Television training recommendations to promote a culture of learning and consistent improvement.

Qualifications/Requirements:

◾ The ideal candidate has a leadership mindset and is comfortable assuming the responsibility of ownership of the station's marketing goals. Previous management experience is preferred. He or she will have an impressive reel of completed video projects and proven track record of hitting deadlines. Expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite or other leading industry software is needed and a degree in Advertising, Video Production or a related discipline is preferred. This individual must be able to perform various physical tasks, including lifting up to 50 lbs.

Additional Info:

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by Sagamore Hill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.



