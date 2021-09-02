Does It Work: Lint Lizard

Growing up our parents always told us that we had to clean the lint out of the lint trap otherwise your house will start on fire. But I never thought about all the lint that wasn't getting trapped by the filter. That's where this product comes in: the Hurricane Lint Lizard. It's basically an attachment for your vacuum that will get deep into your dryer and suck out all of the lint that's trapped in your vent.

It comes with three attachments, one is the tongue that will go into your dryer. That attaches onto a small cone and then screw the larger one onto the bottom, and attach the whole thing to your vacuum.

I removed my lint trap, pushed the hose attachment as far into the dryer as I could, and turned on the vacuum. I was expecting a ton of lint to come flying out right away, but that's not exactly what happened. After moving the hose around a bit I was able to see a few pieces of lint come out. I moved the hose to other areas of my dryer and was able to collect some more hidden lint.

After a few minutes, I called it a day. After opening up my vacuum, I could see a handful of lint that was sucked out but it was much less than what I was expecting. Either my expectations were too high, or I have a very clean dryer.

Even though it didn't produce "years of clogged lint" as I was hoping, the product did still pull lint out from my dryer vents and it easily attached to my vacuum just as it said it would. Lint Lizard, you still pass the Does It Work test.

