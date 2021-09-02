Dr. Fauci to be a keynote speaker at Mayo Clinic commencement ceremony

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic announced in a web story on Tuesday that Anthony Fauci, M.D. and Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. are to be keynote speakers at Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences commencement.

The commencement will be held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

This is the first time that the school has graduation for only its graduates and due to COVID-19 the school has invited 2020 graduates as well as master's degree and M.D.-Ph.D. students to attend. More than 100 students will be recognized.

The ceremony will be available for livestream video for everyone in the Mayo Clinic community and the graduates loved ones.

Antony Fauci, M.D. is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. He will deliver the 2021 commencement address and will also receive an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. will also be a keynote speaker at the commencement this year. He is the emeritus professor of biochemistry, molecular biology and pharmacology at Mayo clinic College of Medicine and Science.

More information about the ceremony and speakers can be found here.