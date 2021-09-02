Early fall-like conditions Thursday; Rain chances return for Friday

A pleasant, early fall day is on tap for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today with high pressure in control. Much of the region will enjoy some sunshine throughout the morning with cloud cover gradually increasing throughout the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 70s with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Rain chances increase for the area later tonight, mainly after 10 pm, with a few isolated showers earlier than that along and west of the I-35 corridor. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two are expected to continue overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to last throughout much of the day Friday, becoming more isolated in the late afternoon and wrapping up in the evening. We could see rain totals between half of an inch and one inch by late Friday night. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mid-60s with breezy south winds at 5-15 mph.

A beautiful weekend is in store for the region, along with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Quiet, early fall-like weather continues into much of the new week with highs in the low 70s with widespread sunshine.