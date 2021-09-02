Fighting in Yemen’s central Province kills 28 in one day

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting has flared up between Yemen’s pro-government forces and Houthi rebels in the oil-rich government stronghold of Marib province, with at least 28 fighters killed over the last 24 hours. Security officials from both sides and tribal leaders say that most of the fatalities were among the Iran-backed rebels assaulting the city of Rahbah. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The rebels have accelerated their push to take Marib in recent months, while escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, which leads the military coalition opposing them.