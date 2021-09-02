Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain

ALCANAR, Spain (AP) — Many Spaniards are counting their losses and damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that continued falling over large areas of the country. The flash flooding didn’t lead to any direct casualties. But two young German women drowned overnight from Wednesday to Thursday when they went swimming in wild sea waters near the island of Mallorca. In the northeast town of Alcanar, residents said they were fortunate that no lives were lost amid the heavy downpours. Flooding quickly turned streets into rivers that swept away all in their path. Spain’s national weather service said that the country is seeing an increase in heavy rainfall and droughts linked to climate change.