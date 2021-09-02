German train operator fails to get injunction to end strike

BERLIN (AP) — A court has rejected a bid by German train operator Deutsche Bahn for an emergency injunction to stop a strike by many train drivers that has disrupted rail traffic in the country for a third time this summer. Deutsche Bahn said it considers the latest strike by the GDL labor union to be illegal. The government-owned company noted that it has increased its offer in an effort to restart negotiations with the union. However, a labor court in Frankfurt rejected Deutsche Bahn’s request on Thursday. The strike, which began with freight trains Wednesday and was extended to passenger trains Thursday, is due to last until Sept. 7.