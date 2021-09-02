Greek health care workers protest compulsory vaccinations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek health care workers accompanied by ambulances with sirens blaring have marched through central Athens to protest regulations mandating coronavirus vaccines for anyone working in their sector. The regulation went into effect Wednesday. Any health care worker who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or hasn’t recovered from the disease within the last six months will be suspended from work without pay. About 400 protesters rallied Thursday outside the health ministry before marching to parliament accompanied by about a dozen ambulances. The protesters say they aren’t against vaccinations but object to making them compulsory. The Health Ministry said it was amending the regulation to allow suspensions to be lifted for those who get at least one shot from now on.