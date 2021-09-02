Ida deaths: Nursing home residents die after evacuation

INDEPENDENCE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say four nursing home residents died after being evacuated to a large warehouse during Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel said Thursday that 843 residents from seven nursing facilities were moved to the warehouse in the town of Independence before Ida made landfall. Neel says the health department received reports of people lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed and not being socially distanced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She said health inspectors were turned away on Tuesday but returned on Wednesday and began relocating residents. Neel says all seven nursing homes are owned by one person. All seven have been poorly rated by the federal government.