Skip to Content

Judge OKs settlement with US Steel over 2017 Indiana spill

3:33 pm National news from the Associated Press

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a revised settlement with U.S. Steel, more than four years after one of the steelmaker’s Indiana plants discharged wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into a Lake Michigan tributary. Tuesday’s decision granted the state and federal governments’ request to approve a revision of the consent decree, which was announced in April 2018. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the April 2017 spill from a U.S. Steel plant in Portage, Indiana, sent 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium into a Lake Michigan tributary about 30 miles east of Chicago. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that toxic heavy metal might be carcinogenic if ingested.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content