Leading Minnesota race horse owners accused in Ponzi scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated the Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2021.

The Bullards own Empire Racing Stables LLC, a 24-horse operation that has been one of the top winners at Canterbury in recent years.

This year, the couple's horses have won 23 races and collected $366,425 in purse earnings, ranking second among all owners, according to course officials.

The Star Tribune reports that their stables shared the top spot in 2019 with 32 wins and earnings of $471,088.