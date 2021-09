ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With Fall right around the corner, pools and beaches are starting to close down until next year.

Below is a list of the pools and beaches in Rochester and the dates they close down.

Cascade Lake Beach - Open through Sept. 6.

Foster Arend Beach - Open through Sept. 6.

Silver Lake Pool - Closed on Aug. 29.

Soldiers Field Pool - Closed on Aug. 22.