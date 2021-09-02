Longtime Missouri inmate will wait weeks for new court date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate who has been in prison for more than 40 years for a triple murder many believe he didn’t commit will wait several more weeks for a court hearing that could lead to his release. A Jackson County judge on Thursday set a Sept. 13 court date to hear arguments over motions in 62-year-old Kevin Strickland’s case. A date for a hearing during which prosecutors will argue that Strickland should be freed was not set. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said evidence that convicted Strickland in 1979 has been disproved or retracted. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt believes Strickland is guilty and has fought his release.