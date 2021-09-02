Low water levels will continue into Labor Day weekend: How to keep yourself and your boat safe

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The entire state of Minnesota has been experiencing low river levels all summer, but that has not stopped the waterways from staying busy. With Labor Day quickly approaching and boating being part of that celebration for most, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering some recommendations.

"Just those safety tips of wearing your life jacket. If you are drinking have a sober ride both on the water and on the road and then of course watch the weather. Let someone know where you'll be going and when you expect to be home," said DNR Recreation Safety Coordinator Lisa Dugan.

"With the low water it kind of makes areas less accessible. So if paddlers are used to heading out on the same rivers, same body of water, and having access to these areas with a low water level it might make it a more dangerous situation and same with boaters too," stated Dugan.

According to the Minnesota DNR, it is as important as ever to keep your eye on areas you plan to go out on, including its water and weather conditions.

This is because river levels can change quickly due to precipitation.

"Be mindful of the current and the markers on the river, use your electronics today, maybe a little more than what you were ever used to, because now you have areas that are shallower than what you are accustom to," said Al's Specialty Marine Co-owner Joe Bruggenthies.

The Minnesota DNR also says that over the past ten years, this year we have had the highest number of boating fatalities in the state. A lack of life jackets is a constant trend among these deaths.

If you plan on hitting the water this holiday weekend, the DNR updates the river levels on their website frequently.