Man arrested after MSNBC reporter covering storm is accosted

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal marshals have arrested an Ohio man accused of accosting an MSNBC journalist doing a live report by a Mississippi beach after Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Marshals Service says 54-year-old Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, was sought by police in Gulfport, Mississippi, for assault and the sheriff’s department in Ohio’s Cuyahoga County for a probation violation. MSNBC journalist Shaquille Brewster was reporting Monday in Gulfport when live video showed a man pulling over in a pickup truck and running toward Brewster and yelling. Brewster has said he and his team “all good.”