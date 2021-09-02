Milwaukee County prepared to reject election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County’s chief elections clerk has indicated that he isn’t going to comply with a subpoena issued by a Republican lawmaker requiring him to turn over ballots and voting machines to a GOP-controlled legislative committee next week. Clerk George Christenson said Thursday that his official response was coming Friday, but that based on concerns raised by legislative attorneys about the validity of the subpoenas, “one can guess our response.” State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chairwoman of the Assembly Elections Committee, issued subpoenas to election clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties on Aug. 6 ordering them to appear before her committee at noon on Tuesday with the requested material.