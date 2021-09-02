New Rochester elementary shines bright with copper paneling

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Overland Elementary school in Northeast Rochester is now open, but that's not necessarily what everyone is talking about. If you drive by the newly constructed school, you notice it's bright.

That's because it has copper paneling surrounding parts of the outside. Many are saying the construction is beautiful, but many are also wondering 'how many taxpayer dollars were spent on looks?'

"They had to put something there, and so copper was very cost-effective. From my perspective it's something that makes the building special," Rochester Public Schools Board Chair Jean Marvin said.

Marvin says the final construction actually came in under budget. The architect says the copper won't rust, and it will eventually turn a darker bronze color like the other metal on the building.