FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says Virgin Galactic can’t launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into founder Richard Branson’s off-course flight in July. Thursday’s ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks. The FAA said the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to its New Mexico desert runway. The deviation put the ship outside the air traffic control clearance area. The FAA is overseeing the investigation and Virgin Galactic says it is working closely with the agency.