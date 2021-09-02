No. 17 Indiana, No. 18 Iowa meet in key cross-division game

No. 17 Indiana visits 18th-ranked Iowa on Saturday in one of the top Big Ten openers. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be making his return after missing the last two games in 2020 with a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Penix was a All-Big Ten second-team pick and led the Big Ten in passing when he was injured. He’ll be going against an Iowa secondary that returns all its starters. The teams are meeting as ranked opponents for the second time and the first since 1991.