Otter Tail Power to sell stake in North Dakota coal plant

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A utility company in western Minnesota plans to end its investment in a coal-fired plant it operates in North Dakota as part of its push to add more sources of renewable energy. Otter Tail Power Co., based in Fergus Falls, plans to sell its 35% stake in the Coyote Station Power Plant in Beulah, North Dakota by 2028. The utility says “more flexible and economical resource options are available” and it is concerned that its obligation to the plant will become too costly for customers. Otter Tail serves about 137,000 homes and businesses in western Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.