Rochester woman from Louisiana says family will be out of power for at least a month

ROCHESTER Minn. (KTTC) -- The aftermath of Hurricane Ida is impacting many across the U.S.

A Rochester woman who's from Baton Rouge, Louisiana has her family at the top of her mind as they recover from the storm.

"Honestly it's the thought of Katrina happening again, and Ida was really bad. Ida was really bad. It's just the fear of something happening to your family and you don't know," said Madelyn Sundman.

She said most of her family is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and are doing okay.

"My family was lucky. One family member, a tree fell down. It just went right through the middle of their house. But other than that, my grandmother was prepared. She had a generator. She lost power for five minutes. I spoke with my dad today. They had to go all the way to Mississippi to buy a generator. But then they have to leave every day to drive to Mississippi to get gas," she said.

Sundman said growing up in Lousiana, she was used to hurricanes and tropical storms.

"Growing up we slept through the hurricanes," she said.

She also said it's common for people to want to stick out the storm rather than leaving the state.

"In Louisiana we know we're going to get the hurricanes. A lot of times they say 'hey, it's going to be a category four and by the time it hits land, it's a one.' So a lot of people just don't want to leave even after the hurricanes over, they don't want to lose what they have. They have to salvage everything from their homes," Sundman said.

She said her family was mainly impacted by the harsh wind.

"Once you've been through it, and you've been through the worst storms like Katrina, you've lost everything. So you're not willing to lose everything again. You're going to try to stay home," she said.

The Northeast part of the U.S. is also dealing with the storm's aftermath by massive floodwater.

"You wouldn't think Ida made themselves known yesterday. Yesterday it was raining quite a lot I didn't leave my house because of the rain," said Zach Cox.

Cox grew up in Rochester but now lives in Manhattan.

His home was directly impacted by the floods but it's an experience he never thought would happen.

"It wasn't really part of what I expected. I started getting severe weather warnings on my phone and that's when it became very apparent that something was coming and shortly after the rain came," Cox said.

Sundman said her family will probably be out of power for at least a month.

She said one thing about Baton Rouge is that in times of need people stick together

"Everyone just bands together and they start the clean-up. It's a community. That really takes care of things down there," Sundman said.

She plans to return to Baton Rouge in November for her wedding.