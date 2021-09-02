Rochester woman pleads guilty in St. Paul arsons

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to arson of multiple St. Paul businesses on May 28, 2020.

Mena Dhaya Yousif, 23, and Jose Angel Felan Jr., 35, escaped to Mexico after setting fire to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.

During the next week, Yousif allegedly aided and abetted Felan as he fled to Texas before crossing the U.S. - Mexico border.

Yousif also destroyed evidence and provided false information to law enforcement.

The couple was later arrested in February of 2021 by Mexican Law Enforcement and returned to the U.S.