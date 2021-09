ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Senate Republicans have elected Deputy Leader Mark Johnson (R - East Grand Forks) as Interim Leader until an election for a permanent Leader can be held in coming weeks.

After five years of leading the Senate Republican Caucus, Paul Gazelka announced he was stepping down from his position effective immediately.

