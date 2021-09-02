Showers likely Friday; Beautiful Labor Day weekend forecast

Showers and even some rumbles of thunder are possible overnight through Friday morning. Isolated light showers are possible before midnight, with the heavy rainfall holding off until Friday morning. Pockets of moderate rainfall will be possible through the morning on Friday.

Rainfall amounts will reach near 0.25-0.75" with some isolated areas along and to the west of I-35 reaching near 1" of rain. Showers should wind down in the afternoon Friday. Skies will stay cloudy through the afternoon and slowly clear overnight into Saturday.

Partly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and maybe even the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday nights! Highs all through next week will stay in the lower 70s with partly sunny skies.

Nick