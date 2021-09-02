Small jet crashes into building on takeoff; 4 aboard die

Authorities say they are trying to identify the two pilots and two passengers who died aboard a small jet that crashed on takeoff in Connecticut and hit a building. The Cessna Citation 560X took off just before 10 a.m. Thursday from the Robertson Airport, crashed into a building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc. and caught fire. The jet was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina. An intense fire burned for about 20 minutes. Authorities say there was “some type of mechanical failure during the takeoff sequence.” No one on the ground was seriously hurt.