Chicago man arrested in fatal highway shooting in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Plymouth police say a 33-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in the fatal highway shooting of a driver in an apparent case of road rage. Police Chief Erik Fadden says the suspect was arrested Aug. 24 and jailed in the central Illinois city of Decatur, where he remains pending his extradition to Hennepin County. The Star Tribune reports that he had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon. Investigators say 56-year-old Jay Boughton was shot in the head by the suspect July 6 as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169. Fadden has said a traffic altercation between the two drivers “escalated quickly,” and the shooter may have killed Boughton, of Crystal, over something as minor as a lane change.