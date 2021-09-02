Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:45 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-16, 25-16, 25-5

Andover def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-11, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21

Annandale def. Holdingford, 25-7, 25-11, 25-4

Ashland, Wis. def. Duluth East, 25-21, 17-25, 15-25, 25-17, 16-14

Barnesville def. East Grand Forks, 25-7, 25-14, 25-22

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. MACCRAY, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14

Blaine def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Blake def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-8, 25-8, 25-6

Bloomington Jefferson def. Eagan, 3-2

Bloomington Kennedy def. South St. Paul, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Breckenridge def. Henning, 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 18-16

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Buffalo def. St. Francis, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6

Byron def. Triton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23

Caledonia def. La Crescent, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-9, 25-18, 27-25

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-9, 28-26, 25-11

Central Minnesota Christian def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

Champlin Park def. Moorhead, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

Chanhassen def. Jordan, 3-0

Chaska def. Prior Lake, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11

Chatfield def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Columbia Heights def. Richfield, 3-2

Concordia Academy def. Roseville, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17

DeLaSalle def. Eastview, 18-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-8

Delano def. Orono, 25-12, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13

Detroit Lakes def. Bemidji, 3-0

Eden Prairie def. Lakeville South, 25-12, 25-22, 31-29

Edina def. Burnsville, 25-15, 27-25, 16-25, 23-25, 15-10

Fairmont def. Martin County West, 23-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 19-17

Fillmore Central def. Dover-Eyota, 3-1

Floodwood def. Carlton, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Fosston def. Red Lake County, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

Frazee def. Park Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22

Fridley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. St. Clair, 28-26, 27-29, 27-29, 26-24

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. St. Peter, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11

Grand Rapids def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-17, 29-31, 25-18

Hill-Murray def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-19, 25-14

Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Foley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-7

Hutchinson def. Litchfield, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Jackson County Central def. Spirit Lake, Iowa, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-13

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial

Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Lake of the Woods def. Northern Freeze, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13

Legacy Christian def. Nova Classical Academy, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Lewiston-Altura def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 3-0

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24

Mahtomedi def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 15-9

Mankato East def. Winona, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14

Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 25-14

Marshall def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20

Mayer-Lutheran def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-18, 26-24, 25-10

Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

Minneapolis Henry def. St. Paul Washington, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11

Minnetonka def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 29-27, 21-25, 25-15

Montevideo def. Benson, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19

Monticello def. Delano, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Mounds Park Academy def. United Christian, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Mounds View def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-1

New Ulm def. Waseca, 3-0

North Branch def. Rush City, 28-26, 25-19, 25-20

Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10

Pine River-Backus def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Pipestone def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23

Red Rock Central def. Renville County West, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21

Redwood Valley def. Lakeview, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22

Rochester Century def. Farmington, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

Rockford def. Totino-Grace, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17

Sauk Centre def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Rocori, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23

Shakopee def. Waconia, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-12

St. Charles def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

St. Michael-Albertville def. New Prague, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23

Stephen-Argyle def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-14, 25-6

Stewartville def. Rochester Mayo, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Tri-City United def. Blooming Prairie, 3-1

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Two Rivers def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24

Wabasso def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Perham, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 15-9

Wayzata def. Elk River, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15

Windom def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

