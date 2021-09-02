Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 32, Lake Park-Audubon 14
Albany 41, Holy Family Catholic 0
Andover 49, Brainerd 14
Bethlehem Academy 8, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0
Blackduck 26, Lake of the Woods 0
Blaine 23, White Bear Lake 21
Blue Earth Area 59, Windom 0
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 30, Nicollet 12
Chanhassen 23, Hastings 6
Chaska 33, Bloomington Jefferson 12
Cherry 16, Ogilvie 12
Chisago Lakes 33, Big Lake 6
Chisholm 27, International Falls 26
Clearbrook-Gonvick 26, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20, 3OT
Cleveland 41, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Columbia Heights 35, Minneapolis South 0
Coon Rapids 13, St. Francis 10
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Thief River Falls 0
Duluth East 54, Hibbing 8
East Grand Forks 27, Pequot Lakes 12
Eden Prairie 46, East Ridge 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 22, Rockford 7
Esko 37, Duluth Denfeld 0
Farmington 35, Burnsville 12
Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, Little Falls 7
Goodhue 20, Pine Island 14
Hawley 22, Pillager 0
Holy Angels 27, Hill-Murray 21
Hutchinson 36, Alexandria 20
Lakeville North 21, Eastview 0
Lakeville South 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 14
Lewiston-Altura 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 35, Fosston 0
Mankato West 61, Rochester John Marshall 0
Maple Grove 49, Osseo 7
Maple River 35, Jackson County Central 8
Mesabi East 46, Braham 36
Minneapolis Southwest 37, St. Paul Highland Park 12
Minneota 35, Adrian 0
Minnetonka 30, Edina 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Hill City/Northland 6
Murray County Central 40, MACCRAY 0
New London-Spicer 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Osakis 27, Crookston 0
Pelican Rapids 42, Underwood 0
Pierz 20, Holdingford 0
Pine River-Backus 44, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Polk County West 41, Red Lake County 24
Prior Lake 49, Hopkins 0
Redwood Valley 20, Luverne 6
Renville County West 26, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Rock Ridge 20, North Woods 14
Rogers 24, Bemidji 0
Rosemount 47, Eagan 7
Royalton 46, Minnewaska 0
Rush City 64, East Central 6
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Sleepy Eye 6
SMB-Wolfpack 15, Fridley 12
Shakopee 45, Anoka 7
Sibley East 39, Belle Plaine 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14
Spring Lake Park 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 24
St. Anthony 12, DeLaSalle 7
St. Michael-Albertville 42, Forest Lake 6
Stillwater 7, Centennial 0
Tartan 29, Two Rivers 22
Upsala/Swanville 36, Maple Lake 0
Warroad 22, Roseau 0
Wayzata 42, Roseville 0
Win-E-Mac 40, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/