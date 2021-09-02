Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:40 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 32, Lake Park-Audubon 14

Albany 41, Holy Family Catholic 0

Andover 49, Brainerd 14

Bethlehem Academy 8, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 0

Blackduck 26, Lake of the Woods 0

Blaine 23, White Bear Lake 21

Blue Earth Area 59, Windom 0

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 30, Nicollet 12

Chanhassen 23, Hastings 6

Chaska 33, Bloomington Jefferson 12

Cherry 16, Ogilvie 12

Chisago Lakes 33, Big Lake 6

Chisholm 27, International Falls 26

Clearbrook-Gonvick 26, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 20, 3OT

Cleveland 41, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Columbia Heights 35, Minneapolis South 0

Coon Rapids 13, St. Francis 10

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Thief River Falls 0

Duluth East 54, Hibbing 8

East Grand Forks 27, Pequot Lakes 12

Eden Prairie 46, East Ridge 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 22, Rockford 7

Esko 37, Duluth Denfeld 0

Farmington 35, Burnsville 12

Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, Little Falls 7

Goodhue 20, Pine Island 14

Hawley 22, Pillager 0

Holy Angels 27, Hill-Murray 21

Hutchinson 36, Alexandria 20

Lakeville North 21, Eastview 0

Lakeville South 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 14

Lewiston-Altura 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 35, Fosston 0

Mankato West 61, Rochester John Marshall 0

Maple Grove 49, Osseo 7

Maple River 35, Jackson County Central 8

Mesabi East 46, Braham 36

Minneapolis Southwest 37, St. Paul Highland Park 12

Minneota 35, Adrian 0

Minnetonka 30, Edina 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Hill City/Northland 6

Murray County Central 40, MACCRAY 0

New London-Spicer 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Osakis 27, Crookston 0

Pelican Rapids 42, Underwood 0

Pierz 20, Holdingford 0

Pine River-Backus 44, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Polk County West 41, Red Lake County 24

Prior Lake 49, Hopkins 0

Redwood Valley 20, Luverne 6

Renville County West 26, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8

Rock Ridge 20, North Woods 14

Rogers 24, Bemidji 0

Rosemount 47, Eagan 7

Royalton 46, Minnewaska 0

Rush City 64, East Central 6

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Sleepy Eye 6

SMB-Wolfpack 15, Fridley 12

Shakopee 45, Anoka 7

Sibley East 39, Belle Plaine 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 14

Spring Lake Park 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 24

St. Anthony 12, DeLaSalle 7

St. Michael-Albertville 42, Forest Lake 6

Stillwater 7, Centennial 0

Tartan 29, Two Rivers 22

Upsala/Swanville 36, Maple Lake 0

Warroad 22, Roseau 0

Wayzata 42, Roseville 0

Win-E-Mac 40, Cass Lake-Bena 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

