Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:59 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Burlington 15, Elkhorn Area 14

DeForest 36, Oregon 7

Hilbert 42, Ozaukee 7

Laona-Wabeno 65, Gillett 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Florence 8

Menominee Indian def. Northern Elite, forfeit

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts def. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, forfeit

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 62, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 20

Milwaukee King def. Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages, forfeit

Neillsville/Granton 12, Elk Mound 8

Oakfield 63, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20

Oconto Falls 14, Crandon 8

Pacelli 39, Pittsville 16

Regis 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Suring 34, Sevastopol 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content