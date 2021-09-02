TIME CAPSULE: Rochester is invited to make its historic mark on DMC’s Heart of the City Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester residents have a chance to help finish the Heart of the City Project -- and make their mark on Rochester history. Destination Medical Center and the city of Rochester are inviting the community to write a message on the back of pavers to be placed in Peace Plaza in the coming weeks.

"A lot has transpired since the beginning of the Heart of the City Project," City of Rochester Project Manager Josh Johnsen said. "Obviously, we've changed a lot as a community, socially as a country and I think globally as we weather a pandemic and still do. I think the time capsule is a good way to memorialize all that's occurred."

Thursdays Downtown goers could write a message in the time capsule -- or back side of the pavers -- at DMC's both in Peace Plaza.

"In a way it's like an imprint. Like you were here, you were part of the community," DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. "That you were part of the transformation."

The paver time capsules will be hidden until a new reconstruction project happens. And with the year and a half construction project wrapping up in the next few weeks, that won't be for a long time.

"It's really neat. It makes me wonder who will see it in time," Rochester resident Chris Mickelberg said. "Hopefully they'll read the messages.

Mickelberg wrote, "blessings to all."

"I put a heart, a smiley face and a peace sign," Rochester resident Rosalee Kukuzke said. "Because we we need all of those things. Every single day. And I don't think that's going to change."

Even visitors made their mark in Rochester history.

"I think its been a really important day for us," visitor Patrick Morse said. "We were at Mayo getting some great news so it's really cool to tie that into signing this block. So, this day has been commemorated in different fronts."

Seeb hopes the time capsule captures Rochester's present moment.

"I hope they sense the pride that exists in our community. The sense of optimism. I think that's what our future generations might feel. They'll be reading about the year 2020, and I think they will see and feel, as I do, the sense of enthusiasm and optimism and confidence that this community has."

Community members will be able to sign the time capsule until 8:30 p.m. Thursday or Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at DMC's booth at Thursdays Downtown.

More than 1,600 square feet of granite paving is currently being hand-laid in the Peace Plaza and nearly half of the pavers have already been laid down. The paving includes artwork by Ann Hamilton and Dr. Gwen Westerman.