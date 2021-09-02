West Virginia cash-for-worker program seeks more applicants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash incentives for out-of-state workers to move to West Virginia has welcomed its first round of new residents, and more people can now apply. The public-private program says 53 newcomers are getting settled in to the northern college town of Morgantown. The window is now open for the second phase, with out-of-staters applying to live in Lewisburg. The program leverages one of West Virginia’s natural beauty to reverse an exodus of people. The 2020 census found that West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state in the past decade.