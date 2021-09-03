Another lawsuit filed against Reynold’s ban on mask mandate

Iowa (KTTC) -- The list of people battling Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ban on mask mandates in schools is growing.

Now, 11 Iowa parents of children with disabilities and Iowa disability rights groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Iowa law.

The children of these eleven families are too young to get vaccinated and have disabilities, including underlying health conditions that put them at a high risk for severe illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa (ACLU) said this law violates federal civil rights laws that are meant to protect children with disabilities in education from discrimination.

It says schools should be able to implement masking guidelines and mandates as necessary to make sure our most vulnerable children are safe in the classroom.

Parents involved with the lawsuit say they shouldn't have to choose between their child staying healthy but falling behind in school or getting an education and risk becoming severely ill.

"For some our families, the lack of universal masking as the CDC and most public health authorities recommend, has made the school environment so dangerous that their children have effectively been excluded," said Susan Mizner, ACLU Disability Rights Program Director.

The lawsuit claims the current law also prohibited schools from making reasonable modifications for students with disabilities, which is required by federal disability rights so students have equal access to their education.

There is also a federal civil rights investigation into Iowa's law and four other states with similar bans.