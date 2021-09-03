Cool and damp today; pleasant sunshine for the holiday weekend

Damp and cool today

It's not the ideal way to kick off a holiday weekend, but we're dealing with gray skies and light rain across the area for our Friday as a storm system moves through the region. Expect steady light to moderate rain through the early part of the day with lighter, more scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a diminishing southeast breeze. It will be the second consecutive day with temperatures falling shy of 70 degrees for most of the area.

Rainfall totals in much of the area, including Rochester, have received more than an inch of rainfall from this storm system already. After mid-morning, rainfall amounts will be much lighter, generally less than a quarter-inch.

A bright, mild weekend

After some sprinkles and spots of drizzle tonight, we'll have just a few spotty showers in the morning hours Saturday in the wake of today's departing storm system. Sunshine will return for the afternoon tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s and a slight northwest breeze.

Sunshine looks even sunnier with morning low temperature only in the low 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and a northwest breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

Mild sunshine next week

Labor Day will feature abundant sunshine with light west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s which is close to the seasonal average for early September.

A weak cold front will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley next Tuesday, possibly generating a few showers and thunderstorms in the area, especially in the morning hours. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunny conditions with high temperatures in the lower 70s before warmer air builds in, helping temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s for next Friday and the following weekend.