EXPLAINER: Mexico confronts complex position on immigration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is facing immigration pressures from the north, south and within its own borders, putting it in an increasingly difficult position. Thousands of migrants continue to cross its southern border, the United States is sending thousands more back from the north and there’s the renewed prospect of the U.S. making asylum seekers wait in Mexico for long periods of time. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that the strategy of containing migrants in the south is untenable on its own and more investment needed to be made to keep people from leaving their homes.