Football Preview: Caledonia Warriors

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - 71 Wins and Counting.

"We're really humbled, never in my wildest imagination would I have though we would've got this far," Caledonia Head Coach Carl Fruechte said.

Its the longest active win streak in the nation and it belongs to Caledonia Football, but the streak might be the furthest thing from their minds.

"Obviously we know that people want to talk about it, we'd rather not. We'd rather talk about the kids what they're doing how they're working and the things that they need to improve on," Fruechte said.

"Because the goal is to be the best team we can be. Even Carl mentions whether we win or lose its not the point, its about being the best team we can be," Chris Pieper said.

This year though the team will have to work at bit harder as they adjust to life without Eli King, as the Iowa State basketball commit puts his focus on the court this season.

"Eli's got to do what's right for him. Obviously it's going to hurt our football program, but in the same token life moves on and we've just got to do the best we can," Fruechte said.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for us and you can't sit there as a coaching staff saying deal with adversity, deal with adversity and then we don't. So we have to just deal with it and move on and again just do the best we can."

Caledonia knows the target on their back looms large and it will be a challenge with no King, but they like what they have.

"A lot of us live on farms, we live out in the country we know what its like to work hard and we can bring that to the football field and that's what will give us success," Pieper said.

"They're togetherness, I think we got good speed, good quickness. Obviously, we don't have the fastest guy in the district, but we feel like we have good team speed," Fruechte said.

They'll keep working to be their best.

"All we can control is who we are, be the best football team we can be, take care of our X's and O's, make sure that we're fast and physical, make plays when they present themselves and then whatever happens, happens."