Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron opened a global summit on biodiversity calling for better protection of the high seas, which largely don’t fall under any national jurisdiction but are threatened by fishing and other human activities. Speaking Friday at the summit in the French southern coastal city of Marseille, Macron urged world leaders and institutions to safeguard biodiversity as they work to curb climate change and support human welfare. Thousands of people are set to attend the event, in person and virtually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference, which is held every four years, focuses on urgent actions needed to protect wildlife.