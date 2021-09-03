Iowa prosecutor clears parole officer who shot suspect

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A parole officer who shot a suspect in a confrontation that saw the officer also injured has been cleared by a prosecutor of wrongdoing. The Daily Nonpareil reports that Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber issued a report clearing Officer Mike Brown in the Aug. 20 shooting in Council Bluffs. The report says the shooting stemmed from officers’ attempts to arrest Brandon Hines and a woman on warrants. Investigators say Hines rammed an officer’s car and drove toward Brown as officers tried to arrest him on warrants. Investigators say Brown fired his gun six times, hitting Hines in the shoulder and hand, before Hine’s car hit Brown. Hines was later arrested in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska, where he was taken to a hospital.