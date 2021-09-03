Law enforcement agencies collaborate in “Dying to get home” road safety campaign

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Law enforcement agencies across Southeast Minnesota will be partnering to prevent a tragic end to a fun summer with a patrol campaign for motorists who are "Dying to get home."

A news release received Friday morning from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office announced the campaign will run Friday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The campaign is being led by the sheriffs in Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.

“Whether you plan to celebrate Labor Day weekend at the lake, at the cabin, or in the backyard, we want everyone to make it home safely. Traffic crashes and the resulting fatalities and injuries are preventable,” says Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. “Speeding is a significant problem statewide. Enforcing that law and all traffic laws for the primary contributors to traffic fatalities, including impaired driving, no seat belts and distraction, is critical to saving lives.”

The campaign is unique in that participating law enforcement agencies will together cover the Southeast region of the state at a specific time of day with the goal of protecting Minnesotans on the road.

This year the state has topped 300 traffic deaths before labor day which makes it the earliest date that the state has reached 300 traffic deaths since 2007.