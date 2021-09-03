Law Enforcement hosts “Dying to Get Home” campaign to prevent fatal crashes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Friday, drivers may have noticed a heavier law enforcement presence- especially between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Olmsted County's Sheriff said that time is when the deadliest motor crashes happen.

So, to help prevent deadly crashes Southeast Minnesota law enforcement agencies teamed up for the "Dying to Get Home" campaign.

"People are just as the slogan said 'dying to get home'. Going home from work. Going home from wherever," said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths said that as of Sept. 1, there have been at least 104 traffic deaths that involved speeding.

The state has already reached its 300th traffic death as of Aug. 28. This is the earliest date since 2007 that the state has reached 300 traffic deaths.

"Whether it means we're going to be a few minutes late or whatever it is plan ahead, take your time. If you are going to be late, pullover or use your hand-free phone," Torgerson said. "I think we'd much rather do that than have to learn that somebody died or somebody was in a serious car crash because they were going too fast."

He said Labor Day to New Years is the deadliest time for traffic deaths in Minnesota.

Deputies will also heavily monitor different highways in the region throughout the upcoming months.