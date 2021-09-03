Lift Up Louisiana: A relief effort for Hurricane Ida damages

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTTC) -- KTTC is joining its parent company Gray Television, Inc. to raise funds for damage caused by Hurricane Ida as part of its "Lift Up Louisiana" relief effort.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to ever impact the region.

Gray Television Inc. is partnering with The Salvation Army to help raise these funds as the people who were impacted by the storm have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

100% of the donations will be applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation.

Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.