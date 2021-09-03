Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas law

NEW YORK (AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and often before women know they’re pregnant. Rather than be enforced by government authorities, the law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion _ including those who transport women to clinics. Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100% of the legal fees for drivers sued under the law while driving on its platform.