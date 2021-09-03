New Zealand police were following extremist who stabbed 6

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed an extremist after he entered a supermarket and unleashed a knife attack that wounded six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described Friday’s violence as a terror attack. She says the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She says he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock. Because the man was under constant monitoring, Ardern says a police surveillance team and a special tactics group were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of the attack starting. Three of those who had been stabbed were seriously injured.