NUTMOBILE: Planters 26 foot long peanut on wheels visits Rochester for brewery tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Is there anything that goes better together than beer and peanuts? According to Planters Peanutter Owen Loterback, nope!

A 26 foot long peanut on wheels, or nutmobile, made a visit to Rochester Friday afternoon. The nutmobile and crew took a brewery tour at Forager Brewing company, Little Thistle Brewing Company and wrapping up the day at Kinney Creek Brewery.

The Rochester visit is all part of the Planters summer tour around Minnesota. Usually, the nutmobile will make stops all across the country -- but this year, it is staying in the land of 10,000 lakes. It's to "shell-a-brate" Hormel acquiring Planters earlier this year.

"I don't know how you can't be excited when you see the 26 foot long peanut on wheels," Loterback said. "We've got some free samples, people can come out here, get some coupons, you can take a 'shell-fie' with the nutmobile and we can answer all kinds of questions too. We get all sorts of looks and honks when we drive this thing. So, we are happy to show off the inside and talk about our nutty job for a little bit." Said lanters Peanutter Owen Loterback.

During the nutmobile tour, the Hormel and Planter team have been doing small acts of kindness, by giving out a total of ten $10,000 checks to non-profits like Meals on Wheels.

Follow the nutmobile's journey, here.