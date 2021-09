ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- KTTC is following a story of an overturned semi-truck hauling grain in Rochester.

The 18-wheeler was southbound on Highway 63 before it tipped over. The driver of the Semi appears to be okay.

Rochester Police Department is still on the scene cleaning up the grain which spilled out all over the highway.

Traffic going southbound is completely backed up and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KTTC will provide updates as they come.