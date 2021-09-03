2nd Afghan boy dies of mushroom poisoning in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A second child of an Afghan family evacuated from Kabul to Poland has died after eating soup containing death cap mushrooms, which the family had unknowingly gathered in a Polish forest outside their quarantine center. The 6-year-old boy had received an emergency liver transplant but doctors were unable to save him. His 5-year-old brother was pronounced dead on Thursday by doctors at Poland’s main children’s hospital, where both were treated. The boys’ 17-year-old sister was treated at the hospital and released, in good condition. Authorities are investigating whether negligence could have been a factor in the poisoning last week.