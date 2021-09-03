Reading and Math Corps increase stipend in hopes to attract more tutors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps is still hoping to place 13 more tutors in Rochester schools. So, to attract more potential tutors it announced it is increasing the stipend it pays tutors to $15 per hour.

Reading & Math, Inc. is a nonprofit that administers some of the states largest AmeriCorps programs.

According to a news release, this is an increase of 20 percent and is intended to help make service with AmeriCorps accessible to more Minnesotans at a time when community needs are so great.

In addition to the higher stipend, members will continue to receive free individual health insurance and up to $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.

The increased stipend is effective immediately for the 2021-22 program year and candidates can apply by Oct. 6 for this Fall.

To learn more and apply click here.