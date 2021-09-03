Rochester Public Transit seeks paid participants for transit feedback

ROCHESTER, Minn, (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Transit (RPT) wants to pay people to participate in a group discussion that could help improve the community's transit experience.

It's called the Community Working Group, which will consist of 8 to 10 members. The group members will share the experiences they've had with the public transit system.

"What we're thinking of is we'll have a meeting generally every month where people will be giving us feedback. We'll be talking about some aspects of transit servicing in town. It might be the routes themselves, and where they go and how often they run. It might be the facilities like the bus stops or the downtown transit centers. Folks will give us their feedback," said Bradley Bobbitt, RPT Operations Specialist.

The group members will then go into the community and get feedback from their neighbors and others who use the transit systems.

The city will then gather the information to reflect the community's needs that can contribute to the city's next Transit Development Plan (TDP).

The City said the next TDP could improve bus routes, bus stops and other facilities.

Participants are asked to commit 25 hours throughout several months and will be paid $25 an hour.

Community Working Groups applications should be submitted by Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

RPT is also seeking community-wide input through a survey.

The survey is open until Oct. 15.

Anyone who needs help with the application or survey should contact RPT at 507-328-2409 or email Nicholas Lemmer at nlemmer@rochestermn.gov.