Roundabout to be put in near Century High School after student was struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County and Rochester officials are collaborating to design a roundabout at an intersection near Century High School.

The decision to add a roundabout at that intersection comes after a student was struck by a vehicle earlier this week.

Witnesses say the student sustained cuts and bruises but remained awake and conscious.

The student was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Mary's by ambulance.

Public workers decided a roundabout would be the best way to control traffic based on the results of an Intersection Control Evaluation.

The roundabout will be put in at the intersection of Viola Road, Century Hills Drive and Cassidy Drive.

The project design is set to be finished in 2022 and the project itself is expected to be finished in 2023.