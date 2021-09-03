South Africa to encourage vaccinations, but not force them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government will encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations but will not force them. Answering questions at parliament, Ramaphosa said that he believes employees may refuse vaccinations on medical and constitutional grounds. Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government will let businesses decide whether or not to make vaccinations mandatory for employees and clients. He said restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other businesses must set their own policies on whether or not to insist that patrons must be vaccinated. He said the government plans to encourage people to get inoculated with incentives such as allowing soccer matches and music concerts for vaccinated people.